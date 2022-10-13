Delhi University to release first CSAS 2022 merit list on October 18

By CNBCTV18.com

Delhi University will release the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 merit list for admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses at 5 pm on October 18. The university closed its registration window on Wednesday, October 12.

Candidates can check the CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list on the official website of DU (https://admission.uod.ac.in/).

Prior to releasing the first DU merit list, the university will issue a simulated list this week, which will be available on http://du.ac.in/ and https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Delhi University will be releasing three merit lists and a mock allotment or simulated list. The simulated list will help candidates understand their choices and the college preferences they have selected based on their CUET scores. Prior to releasing the first merit list, the university will also allow candidates to make edits and changes in their college and course preferences between October 14 and October 16.

After the release of the CSAS 2022 merit list, students will be allowed to accept the allotment till October 21 (5 pm). Following this, candidates will be called for document verification which will conclude on October 22. Those selected will have time till 5 pm on October 24 to make the payment for the admission.

The university will begin the second round of allocation on October 25. Candidates will be allowed to re-order higher preferences from October 25 to October 27. DU will release the second CSAS allotment list on October 30, following which candidates will have time till November 1 to accept the allocation. Colleges will complete document verification by November 2 and students will have to make payments by November 3 to secure admission. The third DU merit list will be released at 5 pm on November 10.

This year, the University of Delhi will admit students on the basis of their CUET scores.