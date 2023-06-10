Delhi University to offer Engineering degrees from this academic session

Delhi University will provide admission to the candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam 2023. The university will offer three courses under the B Tech programme. Besides engineering courses, the Executive Council also approved 18 new courses from this academic session of 2023–24

Delhi University has decided to introduce engineering programmes in the upcoming academic session, starting in August 2023. The university will offer three courses under its BTech programme.

The Executive Council of DU, at its meeting on Friday, approved three BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering.

A total of 360 students will get admission to the BTech programme under three courses. In the first year of the course, the strength of the students will be divided into 120 for each stream of BTech.

Admissions will be done based on the JEE Main 2023 score. The course structure, credit distribution, and syllabus for the first two semesters have already been finalised. The BTech programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 percent weightage given to the major subject areas of the study, with a maximum of 65 percent weightage. The remaining would be for the minor subject areas of study.

Throughout the four years of the National Education Policy, students will have a variety of exit options. A student who has completed one year of the course and earned the requisite credits would be awarded a certificate; those who have completed two years of study and earned the requisite credits would be awarded a diploma; and those who have completed three years of course and earned the requisite credits would be awarded an advanced diploma. Students who successfully complete their four years of study would be awarded the BTech degree.

The departments of Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering will be set up on the North Campus of the University.

Besides engineering courses, the Executive Council also approved 18 new courses from this academic session of 2023–24. Some of the major courses among the newly introduced programmes are a five-year programme in LLB, an MBA in Business Analytics, and eight medical science programmes.