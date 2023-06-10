Delhi University to offer Engineering degrees from this academic session

Delhi University will provide admission to the candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam 2023. The university will offer three courses under the B Tech programme. Besides engineering courses, the Executive Council also approved 18 new courses from this academic session of 2023–24

Delhi University has decided to introduce engineering programmes in the upcoming academic session, starting in August 2023. The university will offer three courses under its BTech programme.

The Executive Council of DU, at its meeting on Friday, approved three BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering.

A total of 360 students will get admission to the BTech programme under three courses. In the first year of the course, the strength of the students will be divided into 120 for each stream of BTech.