CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsDelhi University to offer Engineering degrees from this academic session

Delhi University to offer Engineering degrees from this academic session

Delhi University to offer Engineering degrees from this academic session
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 4:27:35 PM IST (Published)

Delhi University will provide admission to the candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam 2023. The university will offer three courses under the B Tech programme. Besides engineering courses, the Executive Council also approved 18 new courses from this academic session of 2023–24

Delhi University has decided to introduce engineering programmes in the upcoming academic session, starting in August 2023. The university will offer three courses under its BTech programme.

The Executive Council of DU, at its meeting on Friday, approved three BTech degrees in Computer Science and Engineering; Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Electrical Engineering.
A total of 360 students will get admission to the BTech programme under three courses. In the first year of the course, the strength of the students will be divided into 120 for each stream of BTech.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X