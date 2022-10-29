By CNBCTV18.com

The Delhi University (DU) will announce its second merit list for admission to undergraduate programmes at 5 pm on Sunday, October 30, said reports.

The university has already announced its list of vacant seats which is available at the official website — https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/

Once the DU second merit list is announced, the allotted seats will be open for candidates for two days till November 1.

At Delhi University, as many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in the first round of seat allocations under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The last date to complete payment of admission fees for round 1 was October 25. After the completion of the first round of admissions, the varsity released the list of vacant seats for the second round.

“For the second round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10 am, Monday, October 31, 2022, to 4:59 pm, Tuesday, November 1,” PTI quoted a senior varsity official as saying.

Seat availability

Delhi University is offering admission into 79 undergraduate programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centres through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Even as students await the release of Delhi University’s second round of admissions, there are no unreserved seats remaining vacant in popular arts and commerce courses.

The popular undergraduate course in Psychology is available in 12 colleges under DU and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant for the second round of admissions.

Among popular courses, there are only a handful of unreserved seats vacant, which are mostly available in remote or lesser-known colleges, Indian Express reported.

The university offers BA (Hons) Political Science course in 46 colleges. Only 23 vacant seats are available in 10 colleges in the second round.

Similarly, the BA (Hons) Economics course is available in 40 colleges under DU, but only 9 seats are vacant across four colleges at present. These colleges are Shyam Lal College (Evening), Aurobindo College (Evening), Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College (Evening) and Satyawati College (Evening).

The popular B Com (Hons) course is offered in 55 colleges under the university and there are 86 seats vacant across 22 colleges going into the second round.

Around 48 colleges offer BA (Hons) English and there are 40 seats vacant across 22 colleges at present.

BSc (Hons) Mathematics course is available for students in 42 colleges. For the second round of admissions, 103 seats are vacant across 20 colleges.

Among popular colleges, Lady Shri Ram College for Women does not have a single unreserved seat remaining vacant. At St. Stephen’s College, all seats except those reserved for PWD candidates have been occupied. However, two unreserved seats in BSc. (Hons) Chemistry, 5 in BSc. (Hons) Physics and 1 each in its two BSc. programme courses are yet to be filled.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has also released its final seat allotment list, which can be viewed at the official JNU website — https://jnu.ac.in/main/

The varsity will conduct physical verification of admission of selected candidates from November 1 to 4. After confirmation, the final list will be released by November 9 wherever considered necessary. The university is likely to begin classes on November 21. At the same time, the last date for admission or registration is November 30.