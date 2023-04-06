The DU protests were sparked by an incident on March 29 during the Indraprastha College for Women's annual festival, Shruti, where male trespassers allegedly harassed and molested female students for two hours. The protesters are demanding the principal's resignation.

Students of Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), along with other student groups, have been protesting for a week against alleged security lapses on the campus last month. The protests were sparked by an incident on March 29 during the college's annual festival, Shruti, where male trespassers allegedly harassed and molested female students for two hours.

The students claim that despite notifying the administration on the day of the festival, appropriate action was not taken, and the administration failed to provide adequate security measures.

To demand justice for the victims of the alleged harassment, several Delhi University students, backed by left-wing student groups, held a rally on Thursday, April 6, at the north campus.

The rally was called by the left-backed All India Students Association (AISA). Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists also participated in the rally.

The protesters demanded the resignation of the IPCW Principal Poonam Kumria, accusing both the IPCW and DU administrations of colluding to repress the movement of women students instead of taking immediate action.

The students submitted a memorandum to the DU vice-chancellor, demanding the dismissal of the IPCW principal and criticising the formation of a "so-called disciplinary committee," which they claim is intimidating students and teachers and victimising the students who are leading the movement against IPCW administration.

The KYS, in a statement, highlighted that the inquiry into cases of sexual harassment can only be conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

"The IPCW administration has formed a so-called disciplinary committee and has asked students to come forward with their complaints. It is alleged that the committee is intimidating students and teachers and victimising the students who are steering the movement against IPCW administration," KYS stated.

The DU administration has formed a five-member committee to investigate the issue of sexual harassment at the IPCW cultural festival.

However, the protesting students and KYS have pointed out that this committee cannot deal with cases of sexual harassment, and if a formal complaint is lodged by the college authorities, the police can also look into the issue of sexual harassment.