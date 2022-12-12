Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 to be released today: Here's how to check

After the names are announced on the merit list, candidates will be able to submit their applications for admission between December 12 and December 14

The third merit list for admissions in post-graduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) will be released online today, as per the schedule. Once released, candidates can access the Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 on the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

After the names are announced in the merit list, candidates will be able to submit their applications for admissions between December 12 and 14. Colleges will verify and approve the applications from 10 am on December 13 to 1 pm on December 15.

Students will be able to take admission in MA Environmental Studies, MA Applied Psychology, MA Hispanic, MA German, MA Urdu, MA Punjabi, MSc Geology, MSc Electronics, and MSc Zoology and other subjects.

How to check

Students who are waiting for the third merit list, can check it by following the steps given below:

Candidates need to visit the official website of DU CSAS admission portal https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

On the homepage, they will have to click on the link available for DU PG third merit list which will be provided after the announcement.

A new page will open in which the candidates will have to click on the respective courses.

They can check the 3rd Merit List 2022 which will appear on the screen.

Candidates can also download and take a printout of the merit list for future reference.