Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 to be released today: Here's how to check

The third merit list for admissions in post-graduate courses in the University of Delhi (DU) will be released online today, as per the schedule. Once released, candidates can access the Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 on the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.
After the names are announced in the merit list, candidates will be able to submit their applications for admissions between December 12 and 14. Colleges will verify and approve the applications from 10 am on December 13 to 1 pm on December 15.
Students will be able to take admission in MA Environmental Studies, MA Applied Psychology, MA Hispanic, MA German, MA Urdu, MA Punjabi, MSc Geology, MSc Electronics, and MSc Zoology and other subjects.
How to check
Students who are waiting for the third merit list, can check it by following the steps given below:
The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to PG and PhD programmes was conducted on October 17 and October 21.