Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922, and over the past hundred years, it has grown to encompass 86 departments, 90 colleges, and a student body of over 600,000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the valedictory ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations. During the event, the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for three buildings and unveil a collection of coffee table books.

“Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone." Modi tweeted on Twitter.

According to the news agency PTI, certain DU colleges have issued a series of guidelines ahead of PM Modi's live telecast. These guidelines include mandatory attendance for both students and teachers, a dress code that excludes black attire, and a suspension of classes between 10 am and 12 noon.

One set of guidelines, issued by Meenu Srivastava of Hindu College , stated, “The presence of all students is mandatory during the live streaming of the event. The entry to college should be done by the beginning of the first period, that is, 8:50 am to 9 am in order to avoid any traffic diversion or disruptions later in the DU campus,"

However, it should be noted that several other colleges have clarified that attendance for the valedictory function is not mandatory. They have simply requested students and faculty to attend the event. The DU administration has also clarified that attendance is not compulsory and has made arrangements for a live telecast of the event for those unable to physically attend.