OTT shows, reels and college fests: PM Modi interacts with students at DU's centenary celebration

To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today. Additionally a three-tire security was put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University. The PM laid the  foundation stone of Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of 'Faculty of Technology', and of the Academic Block of Delhi University.

During the Valedictory ceremony, he addressed the students and academic professionals.
Here are the key pointers from his address: 
  • "Delhi University is not just a university, but a movement," PM Modi expressed his admiration for the institution, stating that it is not just a university but a dynamic movement that has actively participated in various movements and given them vitality. 
  • On college life: “They will talk about everything under the sun...'kaun si film dekhi? OTT par wo series achhi hai...wo wali reel dekhi ya nahi dekhi' (Which film did you watch? That web series on OTT is good? Did you see that reel or not?). There is an ocean of topics to discuss,” he said.
  • “Every student of DU wants to become part of the fest of any college. For me as well, it is a similar opportunity,” PM said.
  • On IITs and IIMs Modi said that there has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India.
  • Talking about Indian values, PM Modi added that today, Indian values such as democracy, equality and mutual respect have become a parameter of humanity for the world.
  • "People from across the world want to know about the Indian culture," said PM Modi.
  • Talking about India's growth, he said that there was a time when India was a fragile economy but today India is amongst the top 5 economies in world.
  • "The person who has the power of knowledge is the one who leads a happy and fulfilled life," said PM Modi.
    Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922, and over the past hundred years, it has grown to encompass 86 departments, 90 colleges, and a student body of over 600,000.
