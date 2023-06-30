To attend the event Modi travelled via Delhi Metro today. Additionally a three-tire security was put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Delhi University on Friday to attend the closing ceremony of its centenary celebration, police officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University. The PM laid the foundation stone of Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of 'Faculty of Technology', and of the Academic Block of Delhi University.
During the Valedictory ceremony, he addressed the students and academic professionals.
Here are the key pointers from his address:
Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922, and over the past hundred years, it has grown to encompass 86 departments, 90 colleges, and a student body of over 600,000.
