Delhi University announces two-day window for mid-entry applications

2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 1:04:25 PM IST (Published)

This corrective measure enables all such candidates to be considered for allocation in the third round of CSAS for the academic year 2023-2024. However, to be considered, it is essential that they fill out the application form within the mid-entry timeframe.

The University of Delhi (DU) has officially announced opening a two-day window for mid-entry applications, allowing fresh applicants to be part of this process.  This will start from August 17 and continuing until August 19.

This mid-entry period will be accessible from 5 pm on August 17 until 4:59 pm on August 19. The purpose of this mid-entry provision is to accommodate candidates who missed applying during CSAS phase – 1 or could not complete phase 2 within the designated time frames. These candidates will now have the chance to participate in the third round of CSAS.
Furthermore, candidates who faced rejections due to incorrect subject mapping will also be eligible. They can rectify their subject mapping errors and complete the required phases through the mid-entry provision.
Simultaneously, DU had unveiled the second seat allocation list on August 10. Students who had previously applied to the university can access this list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. In this second allocation round, a total of 19,038 allocations were made.
Notably, out of this number, 10,104 candidates received their upgraded choice. In the initial round, a total of 34,174 candidates opted for an upgrade, while 32,600 candidates chose to retain their original allocation.
(With agency inputs)
Tags

Delhi University

X