Mobile phones strictly prohibited in Delhi government and private school classrooms: DoE

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited in Delhi schools, including government and private institutions, according to a recent directive from the Directorate of Education. Teachers, staff, and parents are all urged to adhere to the policy.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) announced on Thursday that mobile phones are strictly forbidden within the classrooms of both Delhi government schools and private institutions.

The directive also extends to educators and staff, who are expected to refrain from utilising mobile phones in areas such as classrooms, playgrounds, laboratories, and libraries — where teaching and learning activities take place.

Parents are also urged to ensure that their wards do not carry mobile phones onto school premises.

Should students happen to bring mobile phones, the school administration is tasked with securing them in lockers during school hours and returning the mobile phones at the day's end, the circular reads.

Additionally, school authorities are required to provide helpline numbers, serving as points of contact for students and parents in cases of emergency.

This advisory was issued for all government and private schools in Delhi.

