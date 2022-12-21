Homeeducation news

UPSC aspirants hold protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, detained | Here's why

UPSC aspirants hold protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, detained | Here's why

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 10:13:06 AM IST (Published)

Protesting UPSC aspirants said they "lost attempts" during the COVID pandemic and therefore, they want extra attempts to clear the exams now.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhiprotestUPSC

Previous Article

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

Next Article

UGC asks publishers to translate English books into Indian languages for UG courses