UPSC aspirants hold protest in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, detained | Here's why

Protesting UPSC aspirants said they "lost attempts" during the COVID pandemic and therefore, they want extra attempts to clear the exams now.

The Delhi Police detained UPSC aspirants, who were staging a sit-in protest in Old Rajinder Nagar area on Tuesday. They held a protest to demand an extra attempt for the exam.

"We lost attempts amid COVID as we couldn't prepare. That's why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams", a protester was quoted by ANI as saying.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains UPSC aspirants protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. pic.twitter.com/rwakDKcy8q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Another protester pointed out that for exams like SSC (GD) and Agniveer, aspirants were given extra attempts. "If the government can give extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it do the same for us? We are protesting peacefully," she said.

Some protesters also demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in age limit.

Rashi said, "We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts to clear the UPSC. Didn't COVID affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift the MSME sector and waive off loans, why can't it provide some relaxation to us? It's not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt during COVID."