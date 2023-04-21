Delhi government increases wages for workers and employees effective April 1

According to the new rate of minimum wage increased by the Delhi government, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903 by Rs 546.
The Delhi government has announced an increase in the monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers in the national capital, as well as employees in the clerical and supervisor class, in an effort to provide relief to labourers and employees who are struggling with inflation. The new rates will be effective from April 1.
|Old wages (per month)
|New wages (per month)
|Increase
|Skilled workers
|Rs 20,357
|Rs 20,903
|Rs 546
|Semi-skilled workers
|Rs 18,499
|Rs 18,993
|Rs 494
|Unskilled workers
|Rs 16,792
|Rs 17,234
|Rs 442
The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993 by Rs 494.
The monthly wages of unskilled labourers have been increased by Rs 442, from Rs 16,792 to Rs 17,234.
|Old wages (per month)
|New wages (per month)
|Increase
|Non-matric employees
|Rs 18,499
|Rs 18,993
|Rs 494
|Matriculation pass, non-graduate employees
|Rs 20,357
|Rs 20,903
|Rs 546
|Graduate, higher-educated employees
|Rs 22,146
|Rs 22,744
|Rs 598
Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the government.
The monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, resulting in a monthly salary increase of Rs 494.
Similarly, the monthly salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, an increase of Rs 546.
The monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from Rs 22,146 to Rs 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their monthly salary of Rs 598.
Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, this significant step has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the poor and working class of Delhi. This will provide relief to the working class who are facing the brunt of inflation."
He further added, "Every section of society has been affected economically due to Corona in the past years. In such a situation, we hope that the increase in the minimum wage by the Delhi government will help the labourers."
Anand also highlighted the benefits of increasing the monthly wages of workers, saying, "This decision of the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. People working on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also benefit from dearness allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees."
The Delhi government has the highest minimum wage for labourers compared to any other state in the country. The government has also been increasing the dearness allowance every six months to provide relief to all the workers of Delhi.
With agency inputs.
