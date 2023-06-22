The existing non-conforming industrial areas lack essential facilities such as water, electricity, waste treatment, and fire safety, which are necessary for industrial usage. Consequently, inadequate infrastructure has led to accidents, while various government agencies have been accused of extorting money from businessmen.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in an official statement that six lakh jobs will be generated for the citizens of Delhi. These jobs will be created in the process of reinventing non-conforming industrial areas through a redevelopment project.
According to a report published by the news agency ANI, Kejriwal plans to transform 26 non-conforming industrial areas into recognised conforming industrial zones, following a comprehensive redevelopment plan.
During a meeting held on Wednesday, the Delhi CM conducted a review of the project's progress. Officials from the Department of Industries explained that under Delhi's Master Plan, the responsibility for demarcating land for residential, commercial, and industrial use lies with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
However, ANI reports that the DDA struggled to keep up with the pace of development when the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial activities occurred in the national capital.
“After being converted into conforming industrial area zones, all the security concerns will be eliminated, and businessmen and workers will be able to operate and focus on development with ease," Kejriwal said.
Moreover, entrepreneurs in these non-conforming industrial areas face difficulties due to insufficient documentation, which paves the way for corrupt activities. Furthermore, no government department takes responsibility when incidents occur.
"Currently, these areas are home to 51,000 units, providing livelihoods to thousands of people. However, despite this, the threat of sealing hangs over these non-conforming industrial areas. Despite the challenging environment, workers and manufacturers are compelled to work in these industrial zones daily," he said.
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 9:25 AM IST
