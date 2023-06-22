The existing non-conforming industrial areas lack essential facilities such as water, electricity, waste treatment, and fire safety, which are necessary for industrial usage. Consequently, inadequate infrastructure has led to accidents, while various government agencies have been accused of extorting money from businessmen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in an official statement that six lakh jobs will be generated for the citizens of Delhi. These jobs will be created in the process of reinventing non-conforming industrial areas through a redevelopment project.

According to a report published by the news agency ANI, Kejriwal plans to transform 26 non-conforming industrial areas into recognised conforming industrial zones, following a comprehensive redevelopment plan.