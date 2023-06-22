CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsSix lakh jobs to be created in Delhi soon — check what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has planned

Six lakh jobs to be created in Delhi soon — check what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has planned

Six lakh jobs to be created in Delhi soon — check what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has planned
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 9:49:39 AM IST (Updated)

The existing non-conforming industrial areas lack essential facilities such as water, electricity, waste treatment, and fire safety, which are necessary for industrial usage. Consequently, inadequate infrastructure has led to accidents, while various government agencies have been accused of extorting money from businessmen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in an official statement that six lakh jobs will be generated for the citizens of Delhi. These jobs will be created in the process of reinventing non-conforming industrial areas through a redevelopment project.

According to a report published by the news agency ANI, Kejriwal plans to transform 26 non-conforming industrial areas into recognised conforming industrial zones, following a comprehensive redevelopment plan.
During a meeting held on Wednesday, the Delhi CM conducted a  review of the project's progress. Officials from the Department of Industries explained that under Delhi's Master Plan, the responsibility for demarcating land for residential, commercial, and industrial use lies with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X