Delhi education budget 2023 has been allocated Rs 16575 crore. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government will focus on innovation in education in FY 2023-2024.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 with Rs 78,800 crore. The education sector was allocated Rs 16575 crore which is a slight growth from the 2022-23 Delhi Budget, where the sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore.

Gahlot also announced that government Schools and teachers will be given new tablets. Further the AAP government will also work providing 20 new computers to each government school in Delhi. In FY 2023-2024, 350 schools will be covered under this scheme.