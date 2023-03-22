English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsDelhi Budget 2023: AAP government allocates Rs 16575 crore to the education sector

Delhi Budget 2023: AAP government allocates Rs 16575 crore to the education sector

Delhi Budget 2023: AAP government allocates Rs 16575 crore to the education sector
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Nishtha Pandey  Mar 22, 2023 12:56:31 PM IST (Published)

Delhi education budget 2023 has been allocated Rs 16575 crore. Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP government will focus on innovation in education in FY 2023-2024.

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot is presenting the budget for the financial year 2023-24 with Rs 78,800 crore. The education sector was allocated Rs 16575 crore which is a slight growth from the 2022-23 Delhi Budget, where the sector received the highest allocation of Rs 16,278 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

LODR Disclosure —here's what the latest SEBI amendment proposal means for listed companies

Mar 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Hindustan Zinc has drained all its cash in paying dividend to Vedanta - What happens next

Mar 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

Mar 22, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Tax on high-value policies, composite license issue to guide life insurance sector in next one year

Mar 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Gahlot also announced that government Schools and teachers will be given new tablets. Further the AAP government will also work providing 20 new computers to each government school in Delhi. In FY 2023-2024, 350 schools will be covered under this scheme.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi budget

Previous Article

SBI Foundation announces 11th Youth for India Fellowship Program for rural development

Next Article

Boeing says India may need 31,000 pilots in 20 years as aircraft deals to open up numerous aviation jobs

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X