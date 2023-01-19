Davos 2023 | Coursera moving towards profitability but growth will be in focus

While profitability is important, Coursera is also keeping its focus on growth and has enough cash reserves to sustain them. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda stated that when growth slows down, the company will pull back and pace itself, but the path to profitability is key.

He also mentioned that with $800 million in cash reserves, the company is not worried about running out of cash.

He said, “I think that generally speaking, it is still as important forever for growth companies to focus on growth, plan to the big markets to their advantages, but pace your growth according to what you can really deliver with the money spent. So path to profitability is a bit more important, but ultimately is about cash, reserves and burn rate.”

According to Maggioncalda, Coursera has a "work from anywhere" policy, which allows employees to work remotely and not be forced to return to the office. This policy has helped the company tap into global talent and grow their India workforce from 50 people to 300 people. He said that Coursera is striving to have a diverse workforce and the best talent in the industry.

He said, “What we do at Coursera is we have a policy that we call ‘work from anywhere’. We have offices, but we don't force people to come back. One of the things that allows us to do is hire people anywhere in the world.”

He added, “I think in order to really tap into the global talent pool, forcing people to come to an office limits your choices. It also has a much harder impact on women, especially women with children. So we want to have a more diverse workforce, we want to find the best talent in the world and so we are really committed to work from anywhere.”

The edtech sector saw a rapid growth during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic but is going through course corrections now. The edtech sector in China has seen a major structural change in policy and Coursera is adapting to this new world of hybrid learning and work.

He said, “Now what we are seeing is a lot more embracing of hybrid learning, and hybrid work. And so we are seeing though, that skills are as important as ever, I think, with AI is going to change even faster and online is going to be important.”

On laying off in Coursera, Maggioncalda said they mostly stopped and really slow down on hiring around June of 2022, because macroeconomic conditions were looking a little bit tougher.