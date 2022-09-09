CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15

By CNBCTV18.com

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday. The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said. "All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.

CUET-UG is a mandatory all-India level examination for admission to undergraduate programmes in all central universities. CUET is the revamped version of the Central Universities Common Entrance Test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) took over the conduct of these exams in 2021 and launched CUET this year as part of the National Education Policy 2020.

According to CUET’s website, the exam had 14.9 lakh registrations, and NTA allotted 560 centres to conduct the exams.

(With PTI inputs)