The exam of CUET UG 2023 was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23. It was conducted in 387 cities in India and at 24 centres abroad.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions soon. As per UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2023 results will be announced by July 15. After the result is out, participating universities will issue their individual cut-off marks for admission.

The final answer key was released on July 12 while the provisional answer key was released on June 29 and the candidates were allowed to send any feedback or raise any query related to the answer key.

How to download CUET Result 2023?

Visit the CUET UG official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the “CUET UG 2023 Result” link on the Home Page.

Enter all the required details like NTA CUET application number and date of birth.

Click and access to CUET UG 2023 result.

NTA will also issue the CUET UG scorecard , but there will be no merit list by the exam conducting agency.

The merit list will be prepared by the participating universities and higher education institutes to admit students into their undergraduate programmes. They may also conduct individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard.

Here’s how you can check the details about the admission process of universities:

After the release of the CUET UG 2023 result, candidates must submit their applications on the relevant university’s official website for counselling.

The universities will then provide the cut-off and merit list for CUET admission.

The selected candidates will have to submit all required documents and complete the procedure.

However, multiple cut-off lists can be presented by the participating colleges according to the number of vacant seats.

The candidates can apply to as many universities as they want and a maximum of 10 subjects. The students can apply for admission into three central universities for free. To apply to more than three central universities, the students will have to pay the application fee separately.