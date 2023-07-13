CNBC TV18
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 2:52:23 PM IST (Published)

The exam of CUET UG 2023 was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23. It was conducted in 387 cities in India and at 24 centres abroad.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions soon. As per UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG 2023 results will be announced by July 15. After the result is out, participating universities will issue their individual cut-off marks for admission.

The final answer key was released on July 12 while the provisional answer key was released on June 29 and the candidates were allowed to send any feedback or raise any query related to the answer key.
The exam of CUET UG 2023 was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23. It was conducted in 387 cities in India and at 24 places abroad.
