CUET UG 2023 registration to start from Thursday night and will go on till March 12

The announcement of the examination city will be made on April 30, 2023, and the admit cards will be available for downloading from the National Testing Agency (NTA) website from the second week of May, 2023.
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG. (CUET) 2023 registrations will begin from Thursday night or February 9 2023 onwards, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar announced today.
The registration link for Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses will be available at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The application process for CUET-UG will remain open until March 12, 2023. The entrance test is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31. The entrance test is aimed at streamlining the admission process for undergraduate programs in central universities across the country.
In a statement, the UGC Chairman said, "Online submission of the application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programs will start tonight. The last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023. We encourage all students to apply before the deadline."
Here is how to apply for CUET UG 2023
1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
2: Make a registration by filling details such as full name, date of birth, email ID, etc
3. Then sign in with your application number and password after successful registration.
4. Fill the application form for CUET UG 2023.
5.Upload all the required documents and pay the fees online for application.
6. Download the final page and keep it saved.
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 4:00 PM IST
