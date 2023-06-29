CUET UG 2023: Provisional answer key released, how to check

The final answer key will be prepared based on the analysis of the raised challenges. If any challenge is deemed correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The CUET UG result will be prepared using the final answer key. The exams were conducted from May 21 to June 23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently made available the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates who have taken the exam can access the provisional answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key until June 30, 11:50 pm. Each challenge raised will require a payment of Rs 200 per question.

Although UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar had announced on June 28 via a tweet that the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key was released, it was actually released by the NTA a day later.

CUET UG 2023: How to download the provisional answer key