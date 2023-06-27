CUET UG 2023: NTA to release provisional answer key soon, check details

The NTA will issue the provisional answer key of each subject after which the objection window will be opened for candidates to raise objections. Candidates can send their feedback after a payment of a fee per question.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2023 exam soon on the official website portal. Candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key, their responses to questions and the question paper on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. After the release of the provisional answer key, the window to raise objections to the answer key will be opened for all candidates.

Here's how to check CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website portal www.cuet.samarth.ac.in of the CUET UG 2023

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘answer key’ tab or the link provided in the notice section for the provisional answer key

Step 3: Login to the portal using credentials such as your CUET UG application number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Upon successful login, your CUET UG 2023 answer key/question paper/recorded responses will be displayed on the screen.

The objections sent by candidates will be reviewed by the NTA following which the final answer key and the result for CUET UG 2023 will be released.

As per reports, the NTA is likely to announce the results in the month of July. The exams concluded on June 23 and as per the official schedule, the results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion.

“According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July," a senior official said, according to a Livemint report.

This year over 14 lakh students registered for the CUET exams. In the last phase held between June 21 and June 23, about 36,242 candidates took the exam.

The CUET serves as a common gateway for undergraduate admissions to all central universities and other participating private universities.

The test is currently the second-largest entrance exam in the country based on the number of applicants.