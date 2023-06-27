CUET UG 2023: NTA to release provisional answer key soon, check details

The NTA will issue the provisional answer key of each subject after which the objection window will be opened for candidates to raise objections. Candidates can send their feedback after a payment of a fee per question.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the CUET UG 2023 exam soon on the official website portal. Candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key, their responses to questions and the question paper on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. After the release of the provisional answer key, the window to raise objections to the answer key will be opened for all candidates.

Here's how to check CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website portal www.cuet.samarth.ac.in of the CUET UG 2023

Step 2: Find and click on the ‘answer key’ tab or the link provided in the notice section for the provisional answer key