CUET UG Result 2023 to be announced on July 17, check participating universities and key details for admission

The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.

CUET UG 2023: The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, has confirmed that the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 will be announced by Monday, July 17.

Initially, it was expected to be released on or before July 15. Once announced, candidates can check their scorecards on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

To access the CUET results, candidates will need to use their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Chairman Kumar assured that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is taking their time to carefully analyze the vast amount of data to ensure accurate and error-free results.

The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.

There are 44 central universities participating and offering admission in UG courses through the CUET UG 2023.

Key things to remember before applying for admissions

All candidates must select at least three universities for admission in their application process.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 dates announced, check full schedule here

However, in case the candidate wants to opt for more than three participating universities, they will need to pay an additional fee.

This fee for General category candidates is Rs 650, for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 550 and it is Rs 600 for international candidates.

All candidates are advised to thoroughly understand the eligibility criteria of the CUET participating universities as specific programs may have specific requirements set by the institutes, for the selection of candidates.