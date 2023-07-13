For the CUET aspirants, central universities are generally the top priority while applying for admissions. All candidates must select at least three universities for admission in their application process

The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.

There are 44 central universities participating and offering admission in UG courses through the CUET UG 2023.

Here is a look at the list of participating Central Universities in CUET 2023

1 Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Bihar.

2 University of Hyderabad, Telangana.

3 Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

4 University of Delhi, New Delhi.

5 Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

6 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand.

7 Visva-Bharati University, West Bengal.

8 University of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

9 Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.

10 Tezpur University, Assam.

11 Nagaland University, Nagaland.

12 Central University of Odisha.

13 Pondicherry University.

14 Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Telangana.

15 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Uttar Pradesh.

16 Tripura University.

17 Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh.

18 Mizoram University.

19 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh.

20 Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.

21 The National Sanskrit University, Andhra Pradesh.

22 The Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

23 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

24 Sikkim University.

25 Manipur University.

26 Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh.

27 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Maharashtra.

28 The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh.

29 Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh.

30 Central University of Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir.

31 Central Agricultural University, Manipur.

32 Central University of Jammu.

33 Central University of Haryana.

34 Central University of South Bihar.

35 Central University of Karnataka.

36 Central University of Rajasthan.

37 Central University of Jharkhand.

38 Central University of Kerala.

39 Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

40 Assam University, Silchar.

41 Central University of Gujarat.

42 Central University of Tamil Nadu.

43 Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh.

44 North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya.

Key things to remember before applying for admissions

All candidates must select at least three universities for admission in their application process.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 dates announced, check full schedule here

However, in case the candidate wants to opt for more than three participating universities, they will need to pay an additional fee.

This fee for General category candidates is Rs 650, for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 550 and it is Rs 600 for international candidates.

All candidates are advised to thoroughly understand the eligibility criteria of the CUET participating universities as specific programs may have specific requirements set by the institutes, for the selection of candidates.

Once the merit lists are released, candidates who qualify must report to the respective universities to claim their admissions and all candidates are advised to follow the instructions given by the universities.