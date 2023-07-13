3 Min Read
For the CUET aspirants, central universities are generally the top priority while applying for admissions. All candidates must select at least three universities for admission in their application process
The final answer key of the CUET UG 2023 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the results are expected to be announced soon. Earlier, the NTA had released the revised list of participating universities in the CUET 2023, with now the total number of universities standing at 257.
The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.
There are 44 central universities participating and offering admission in UG courses through the CUET UG 2023.