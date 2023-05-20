CUET-UG 2023 exam postponed in J&K and Manipur: Check revised dates and key details

The CUET-UG has witnessed a substantial surge in applications from J&K, with 87,309 students applying this year, compared to 13,021 last year. Similarly, the number of applications from Jharkhand has increased nearly sevenfold, from 26,497 to 178,630.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Manipur. The exam, initially slated to take place nationwide from May 21 to 31, will now be conducted on May 26 in J&K and May 29 in Manipur.

The decision to defer the exams in Manipur was made due to the prevailing law and order situation following recent violence in the state. In J&K, the NTA aims to provide applicants with an opportunity to take the test within the Union Territory, eliminating the need for travel outside the region and that’s why the exam has been rescheduled.

Concerns were raised by aspiring candidates from J&K and Jharkhand, who had been assigned examination centres located far away instead of their preferred choices closer to home.

The NTA clarified that the CUET-UG exams, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, will proceed as scheduled in the remaining parts of the country, from May 21 to June 6, Hindustan Times reported.

The NTA, after consultation with the Manipur administration, decided to hold all examinations in Manipur starting from May 29, 2023. Candidates from Manipur were contacted to inquire about their preferred city for the exam, and those who were not in Manipur or wished to take the test in a different state/city were allocated alternative centres in cities such as Delhi and Guwahati, the report added. The option to change the examination centre for Manipur candidates is still available.

Candidates who have already received their admit cards and city intimation slips for exams scheduled between May 21 and 24, and between May 25 and 28, are advised to get in touch with the NTA if they wish to switch their examination centres from Delhi, Guwahati, and other centres to Imphal.

In J&K, temporary examination centres will be established in the Kashmir region to accommodate the significant increase in the number of applicants from the Union territory this year. The NTA, in collaboration with the J&K administration, is working on providing centres within the state for as many students as possible. Efforts are also being made to relocate Delhi students whose centres are currently assigned in Meerut back to the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CUET-UG has witnessed a substantial surge in applications from J&K, with 87,309 students applying this year, compared to 13,021 last year. Similarly, the number of applications from Jharkhand has increased nearly sevenfold, from 26,497 to 178,630. The NTA, along with the University Grants Commission (UGC), is closely monitoring the CUET-UG to ensure a smooth and accommodating examination process for all candidates.