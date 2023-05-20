CUET-UG 2023 exam postponed in J&K and Manipur: Check revised dates and key details

The CUET-UG has witnessed a substantial surge in applications from J&K, with 87,309 students applying this year, compared to 13,021 last year. Similarly, the number of applications from Jharkhand has increased nearly sevenfold, from 26,497 to 178,630.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Manipur. The exam, initially slated to take place nationwide from May 21 to 31, will now be conducted on May 26 in J&K and May 29 in Manipur.

The decision to defer the exams in Manipur was made due to the prevailing law and order situation following recent violence in the state. In J&K, the NTA aims to provide applicants with an opportunity to take the test within the Union Territory, eliminating the need for travel outside the region and that’s why the exam has been rescheduled.

Concerns were raised by aspiring candidates from J&K and Jharkhand, who had been assigned examination centres located far away instead of their preferred choices closer to home.