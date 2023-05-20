English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCUET UG 2023 exam postponed in J&K and Manipur: Check revised dates and key details

CUET-UG 2023 exam postponed in J&K and Manipur: Check revised dates and key details

CUET-UG 2023 exam postponed in J&K and Manipur: Check revised dates and key details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 1:24:16 PM IST (Published)

The CUET-UG has witnessed a substantial surge in applications from J&K, with 87,309 students applying this year, compared to 13,021 last year. Similarly, the number of applications from Jharkhand has increased nearly sevenfold, from 26,497 to 178,630.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the rescheduling of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Manipur. The exam, initially slated to take place nationwide from May 21 to 31, will now be conducted on May 26 in J&K and May 29 in Manipur.

The decision to defer the exams in Manipur was made due to the prevailing law and order situation following recent violence in the state. In J&K, the NTA aims to provide applicants with an opportunity to take the test within the Union Territory, eliminating the need for travel outside the region and that’s why the exam has been rescheduled.
Concerns were raised by aspiring candidates from J&K and Jharkhand, who had been assigned examination centres located far away instead of their preferred choices closer to home.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X