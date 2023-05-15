CUET UG 2023: City Intimation Slip out, here are the details on admit card

For undergraduate (UG) admission to central universities, state universities, private universities, and other participating institutions, the second edition of CUET is being conducted. This year, 250 universities are taking part in the CUET UG 2023 exam. For the exam, more than 14 lakh candidates have registered.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)has issued the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip 2023.

On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, students who have enrolled for the CUET 2023 can download the exam city slip. The CUET UG examinations for 2023 will start on May 21 and last through May 31. For exams scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 24, CUET UG test city intimation slips have been made available.

When will the CUET UG 2023 admit card be released?

The NTA informed candidates that the CUET UG admit card 2023 would be released three days prior to the CUET exam date. The CUET city slip is made public to give candidates a general idea of the location of their exam centre.

How to download CUET 2023 exam city slip?

The CUET UG 2023 exam intimation slip can be downloaded by candidates by following the instructions provided below.

Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 to access the NTA CUET official webpage.

On the homepage, select the CUET city allotment slip link.

Enter the necessary credentials on the login page.

On the download screen, enter your application number, birthdate, and security code.

You will see your CUET UG test city intimation slip.