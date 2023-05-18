CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released today for May 21 exam, here are all the details

The CUET UG examinations for 2023 will start on May 21 and last through May 31. For exams scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 24, CUET UG test city intimation slips have been made available and the admit card is expected to be released today.

CUET UG 2023 exam admit card is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who successfully completed the application process can access the CUET 2023 admit card window on the NTA CUET 2023 website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by logging in. Candidates must input their application number and password in order to access their admit card.

The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 31.

Additionally the NTA has also released the city intimation slip for the May 21 and May 31. On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, students who have enrolled for the CUET 2023 can download the exam city slip. The CUET UG examinations for 2023 will start on May 21 and last through May 31. For exams scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 24, CUET UG test city intimation slips have been made available and the admit card is expected to be released today.

How to download CUET UG 2023 admit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA’s CUET UG 2023 at Go to the official website of NTA’s CUET UG 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Find the ‘Sign in’ option on the top right corner of the home page.

Step 3: Enter your application number and DOB in the specified field

Step 4: Verify the credentials and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: Your CUET UG 2023 admit card for phase 1 exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same in an A4 size paper.

Data provided by the NTA indicates that over 16.85 lakh people have registered for the entrance exam this year, with the number of female applicants rising by over 50 percent and the number of male applicants rising by up to 34 percent.

The UGC director M. Jagadesh Kumar also mentioned that this year has seen an increase in both the quantity and quality of participating universities. It was 90 in 2022 but rose to 242 in 2023, demonstrating that CUET-UG is growing in popularity as a means of admission for UG programmes.

Additionally because there are a lot of candidates who have enrolled in some places, the testing organisation has changed the dates for the CUET (UG) - 2023 exam. The new timetable states that the CUET UG 2023 will likewise take place on June 1, 2, 5, and 6 and that two days are also scheduled for June 7 and 8.