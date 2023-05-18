CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released today for May 21 exam, here are all the details

The CUET UG examinations for 2023 will start on May 21 and last through May 31. For exams scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 24, CUET UG test city intimation slips have been made available and the admit card is expected to be released today.

CUET UG 2023 exam admit card is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who successfully completed the application process can access the CUET 2023 admit card window on the NTA CUET 2023 website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by logging in. Candidates must input their application number and password in order to access their admit card.

The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 31.