Breaking News
Sensex, Nifty 50 off opening highs, Divis Lab top loser
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsCUET UG 2023 admit card to be released today for May 21 exam, here are all the details

CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released today for May 21 exam, here are all the details

CUET UG 2023 admit card to be released today for May 21 exam, here are all the details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 10:47:42 AM IST (Published)

The CUET UG examinations for 2023 will start on May 21 and last through May 31. For exams scheduled to take place between May 21 and May 24, CUET UG test city intimation slips have been made available and the admit card is expected to be released today.

CUET UG 2023 exam admit card is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates who successfully completed the application process can access the CUET 2023 admit card window on the NTA CUET 2023 website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, by logging in. Candidates must input their application number and password in order to access their admit card.
The CUET 2023 exam is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 31.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X