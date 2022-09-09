CUET UG 2022 results expected by Sept 15. Here’s how to check scores

Mini
On September 8, the NTA released the CUET UG answer key 2022. The testing agency will keep the objection window open from today to 5 pm on September 10. It will conduct the re-test on September 11
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 by September 15, University Grants Commission chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
The results could be announced a couple of days earlier as well, Jagadesh Kumar said on Twitter.
NTA is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.https://t.co/cUvZGrYigp— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) September 9, 2022
The UGC chairman asked all participating universities to keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG 2022 score.
Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2022 will be able to view their results on the official site https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
The CUET UG 2022 examination was held between July 15 and August 30 in six phases. The exams were conducted in 259 cities within India and in 10 cities outside the country. Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.
How to check the scores
Once announced, the CUET UG 2022 results will be available on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ website. To download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates will require log-in credentials such as roll number, date of birth.
The CUET UG results will be used by 90 universities, including 12 state and 44 central universities, to give admission to students in undergraduate degree courses.
