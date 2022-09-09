    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    CUET UG 2022 results expected by Sept 15. Here's how to check scores

    On September 8, the NTA released the CUET UG answer key 2022. The testing agency will keep the objection window open from today to 5 pm on September 10. It will conduct the re-test on September 11

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 by September 15, University Grants Commission chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.

    The results could be announced a couple of days earlier as well, Jagadesh Kumar said on Twitter.

    The UGC chairman asked all participating universities to keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG 2022 score.

    Also read:
    International Literacy Day — Top 10 countries with the highest literacy rate in 2022

    Candidates who have appeared for CUET UG 2022 will be able to view their results on the official site https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

    On September 8, the NTA released the CUET UG answer key 2022. The testing agency will keep the objection window open from today to 5 pm on September 10. It will conduct the re-test on September 11.

    The CUET UG 2022 examination was held between July 15 and August 30 in six phases. The exams were conducted in 259 cities within India and in 10 cities outside the country. Around 14 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.

    How to check the scores

    Once announced, the CUET UG 2022 results will be available on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ website. To download the CUET UG 2022 scorecard, candidates will require log-in credentials such as roll number, date of birth.

    • On the homepage, candidates will need to scroll down and click on the link 'CUET UG 2022 results'.
    • A new page will open where the candidate will be asked to key in the credentials.
    • On submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen.
    • Candidates can download the results and keep a copy for future reference.

      • The CUET UG results will be used by 90 universities, including 12 state and 44 central universities, to give admission to students in undergraduate degree courses.

      Also read: NCERT study reveals 11% of class 3 kids lack basic math skills and 37% have limited skills

