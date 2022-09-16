CUET UG 2022 Results Declared: Here’s how to check your scores

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The CUET UG 2022 results were declared early in the morning on September 16 by the NTA after a short delay.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate 2022 on the official website of CUET cuet.samarth.ac.in . Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the website and apply to the universities of their choice based on their CUET-UG score.

Here’s how to Download Scorecard of the CUET UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the website portal of CUET for the candidates at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the CUET result 2022 link

Step 3: Login to the portal using your CUET roll number and date of birth and then click on submit

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2022 result scorecard will get displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download the CUET scorecard and take the printout of the result for further reference.

The merit list for admission will be prepared by participating universities. They will also decide about their individual counselling based on the scorecard of CUET UG 2022 provided by the NTA.

The results for each session are prepared in the form of raw scores and percentiles scores of the total raw scores.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University (DU) had launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 application portal on September 12. Candidates can apply for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes through the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

Top 5 Subjects of the CUET UG 2022

The subjects that saw the highest number of examinees or candidates are English, General Test, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics. About 4.85 lakh students appeared for the English paper, 4.5 lakh for the general test, 2.3 lakh for chemistry, 2.29 lakh for mathematics and 2.2 lakh for physics.

As per the report, physics and mathematics were the toughest papers and English was the easiest.

In English, 33,627 students scored 95 percentile, followed by 24,030 candidates with 95 percentile in general test, 12,179 in chemistry, 11,942 in mathematics and 11,329, in physics.

The CUET is a single gateway test to get admission in undergraduate programmes at centrally run and various state universities.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in six phases from July 15 to August 30 and 9.9 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Some candidates sat for more than one paper, thus, the NTA conducted the exam for roughly 15 lakh candidates in total.