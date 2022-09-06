CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key to be released soon: Check how to view

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admission to undergraduate courses today. Candidates who appeared for the UG entrance examination can download the answer key from the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The final answer key and CUET UG results are expected to be declared by September 13 or 14. For those who missed the initial exam, another one is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

However, the NTA has not officially announced any specific date or time for the declaration of the result or the answer key.

Here is how to download the CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key

Step 1: Go to Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in the official website of CUET.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the “Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022” displayed under the latest notifications tab/banner.

Step 3: Log in to the CUET portal using your credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: Your CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the CUET answer key and download it to take a printout for future reference.

There will be a provision for the students to challenge the provisional answer key with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200 per question challenged.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of CUET for the latest information on the release of the answer key and the result.

The CUET (UG) 2022 exam was held via computer-based test on August 30, 2022. The UG entrance exam is meant for admission to UG courses offered by central universities and other participating Institutions for the academic year 2022-23.