CUET UG 2022 provisional answer key released: Here's how to raise objections

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question and submitting supporting documents.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for undergraduate courses can now download the provisional answer key from the official website of CUET.

Question papers with recorded responses have also been uploaded on the website. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answers can raise objections by submitting supporting documents and paying a processing fee.

Window to raise objections

The objection window will remain open from September 8 to 10 for all CUET UG papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged must be paid by the candidates.

How to raise objections?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET UG.

Step 2: Login to the portal using your application number, password or date of birth, and enter security code.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’.

Step 4: Under the column 'Correct Option(s)' beside the question ID stands for the most appropriate answer provided by the NTA. If you wish to challenge a particular option/question, you may use any one or more of the options by clicking the check box next to them.

Step 5: After this, upload supporting documents in a single pdf file as a proof of validity for the objection.

Step 6: After selecting your desired option(s) ID for objection, click on 'Submit and Review Claims' button at the bottom

Step 7: Save the objection form and pay the processing fee of Rs 200

Step 8: Download the form and take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt.

The payment of the processing fee can be done via Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to September 10, 2022. No objection will be entertained without the receipt of payment of the processing fee.

The CUET UG 2022 examination was conducted in six phases from July 15 across the country. Nearly 14 lakh candidates appeared for the papers, but some candidates could not take the test due to technical glitches.

Based on the grievances of the students regarding their experience in CUET, the NTA will be conducting a re-test on September 11.