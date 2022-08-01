CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card to be released soon; how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2022 from August 4 to 20. Students who have registered for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam will be able to access their hall tickets or admit cards soon at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

According to news reports, the NTA is likely to release the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Phase 2 today. However, the agency has not yet confirmed the date or time.

Earlier, the NTA had given candidates advanced information slips which had information about subjects, language, medium and the exam centre.

How to download

Once released, the candidates will be able to download the CUET UG 2022 admit card using their application number and date of birth. They can follow the steps given below to download the CUET UG admit card 2022.

Candidates will have to visit the https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

The admit card download link will be displayed on the home page.

Candidates will have to enter the details such as name, application number, password and captcha.

Once they submit the details, they will be able to view the CUET admit card.

Things to carry

Candidates can download the admit card and take a printout. They will be asked to show the admit cards at the examination centre. According to the advisory issued by the NTA in July, candidates need to carry a clear, preferably coloured printout on A4 size paper of the admit card. Along with this, candidates will be required to carry a passport size photograph, same as the one uploaded on the online application form, and a valid photo ID proof in original

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the second phase will have details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time and venue. The card will also have important instructions such as reporting time at the centre, gate closing time of the centre and the shift for the exam which the candidates must read properly.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG Exam Phase 1 2022 from July 15 to 19, 2022. The second phase of the exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon.