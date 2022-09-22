CUET UG 2022: List of Universities that have stated UG Admission process for 2022-23

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Universities will prepare CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile for admissions.

Following the declaration of CUET results, various central universities and other participating universities across the country have started their undergraduate admission process for 2022-23. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG 2022 exam can now apply for admission to various universities based on their choices and paper combinations. Candidates need to apply separately to each university as there is no common admission portal for the same.

With over 20,000 students scoring 100 percentile marks at least in one subject, the cut-offs for admission to top universities and popular courses are likely to remain high.

The CUET UG 2022 results indicate that UG admission to humanities and commerce courses in sought-after colleges will remain difficult. However, securing a seat in sciences would be comparatively easier, as per a PTI report.

The universities will prepare CUET UG 2022 rank lists and merit lists using the normalised scores provided by the NTA and not percentile for admissions.

Here is the list of universities that have started the admission process for CUET UG 2022 qualified candidates.

University of Hyderabad.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Central University of Haryana.

Babasaheb Bhimrao AmbedkarUniversity (BBAU).

Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Delhi University (through the Common Seat Allocation System).

Central University of Karnataka.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh.

Central University of Gujarat.

Ambedkar University.

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University.

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi.

Central University of Jharkhand.

Central University of Odisha.

Central University of Rajasthan.