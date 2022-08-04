CUET Phase 2 Exam today: Check important instructions and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 today. The phase 2 of the exam is scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6. Approximately 6.8 lakh students will appear in the entrance exam in this phase.

The NTA had released admit cards for the second phase of CUET earlier which can be downloaded from cuet.samarth.ac.in . Candidates must carry a printed copy of the same to the exam centre.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam will be conducted in two shifts by the NTA. The morning shift will begin from 9 am to 12.15 pm while the afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Here are the important instructions that all candidates must follow on the exam day:

Candidates must carry their admit cards printed on a A4 size paper to the exam hall. Candidates who fail to do so will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and appear for the exam.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the exam begins.

Candidates strictly not allowed to carry any electronic devices such as a mobile, tablet, or laptop. Objects such as jewellery, instrument/geometry/pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material), eatables and water (loose or packed) are also not allowed. Only diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables.

Candidates are not allowed to enter the exam centre wearing their own mask. The mask shall be provided at the centre. Personal masks can be disposed in a closed pedal push bin provided at the exam centre.

All candidates must ensure that the question paper provided on the computer screen is as per their opted subject/medium indicated on the admit card. In case there is a mismatch, the same must be brought to the notice of the concerned invigilator immediately.

Blank sheets for rough work will be provided in the exam hall. Candidates must write their name and roll number at the top of the rough sheets and drop it in the designated drop box before leaving the exam hall. Failure to do so may lead to non-evaluation of the candidate’s exam.

Candidates must enter the details in the attendance sheet in legible handwriting, put their signature or left-hand thumb impression and paste the photograph at the correct position.

They must complete their exam on time and leave the exam hall as per instructions.