    CUET PG results to be out soon: Check time, how to check scores and other details

    CUET PG results to be out soon: Check time, how to check scores and other details

    CUET PG results to be out soon: Check time, how to check scores and other details
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The CUET PG Result 2022 will be released today on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG result 2022 today by 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for post-graduate (PG) programmes will be able to check the results once the link is activated on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
     
    Here is how to download CUET PG result 2022.
    Step 1: Visit cuet.nta.nic.in the official website of CUET PG.
    Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘CUET PG Result 2022’ displayed on the homepage.
    Step 3: Log in to the CUET portal using your credentials such as application number and date of birth.
    Step 4: Your CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Check the result and download the scorecard.
    Candidates who qualify in the CUET PG Exam will be eligible for admission to the central and other participating universities. The details for admissions will be notified by the universities soon.
    The University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked the universities taking part in CUET to create separate websites or web portals for post-graduate admission in 2022 based on CUET PG scores.
    The official notification of UGC requested the candidates to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process is timely started, based on the CUET scores.
     
    The final answer keys for CUET PG were released on September 24 and the provisional answer keys were released on September 16.
    The CUET PG 2022 exam was conducted from September 1 to September 12, in online mode as a computer-based test (CBT).
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
