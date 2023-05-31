CUET PG Exam 2023: City intimation slip expected today, check details here

Once the CUET PG city information slip is released, candidates can download the same from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the official schedule of the NTA, the CUET 2023 PG exam will be held between June 5 and June 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) today. M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Monday, tweeted that the NTA is working to release the exam city intimation slip on May 31. Once released, candidates who registered for the exam can download the same from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in

As per reports, about 5 lakh students have applied for the CUET PG exam this year. The total number of participating universities in the CUET PG exam has also increased to 195 from 65 last year.

The University Grants Commission and NTA conduct the CUET PG exam to select candidates for admission into various post-graduate programmes offered by the participating universities.

Here’s how to download the exam city information slip for CUET PG

Step 1: Go to Go to cuet.nta.nic.in , the official website for CUET PG.

Step 2: Find and click on the link to download the CUET examination city slip displayed on the homepage or under the notice section.

Step 3: A new page will open with a login window to download the city slip.

Step 4: Enter your CUET PG application number and date of birth in the specified fields and log in.

Step 5: Your CUET PG 2023 exam city will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the exam city intimation slip or use the print screen option for future references.

It is important to note that the exam city information slip is not similar to the hall ticket/admit card of the exam. The slip is issued to inform candidates about the location of the exam centres so that students get enough time to plan their travel.

After the release of the CUET exam city slip, the NTA is expected to issue the CUET PG admit cards for 2023.

Exam dates and admit card release dates

As per the official schedule of the NTA, the CUET 2023 PG exam will be held between June 5 and June 12.

The admit cards for the exam are expected to be released individually for each phase three to four days prior to the exam day.