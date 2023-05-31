CUET PG Exam 2023: City intimation slip expected today, check details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Once the CUET PG city information slip is released, candidates can download the same from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. As per the official schedule of the NTA, the CUET 2023 PG exam will be held between June 5 and June 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to issue the exam city information slip for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) today. M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), on Monday, tweeted that the NTA is working to release the exam city intimation slip on May 31. Once released, candidates who registered for the exam can download the same from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June.#CUET — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 29, 2023

As per reports, about 5 lakh students have applied for the CUET PG exam this year. The total number of participating universities in the CUET PG exam has also increased to 195 from 65 last year. ALSO READ | Latest government exams June 2023 — application dates and other key details