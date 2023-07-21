CUET PG 2023 Results announced: Here’s what to do next

As the CUET PG 2023 result is out, candidates must check the list of universities according to their eligibility.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET PG 2023 results on July 20. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) informed about the release of results in a tweet on Thursday night.

“CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. The results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details,” tweeted UGC.

The candidates can login with their application number and password on the official website to check their scorecard for CUET PG 2023.

The CUET PG exam for 2023 was held from June 5 to June 17 and then again from June 22 to June 30 across the country. The final answer key of the exam was released on July 19.

How to Download CUET PG 2023 scorecard?

· Visit the official site at cuet.nta.nic.in

· Click on the dedicated link for the CUET PG 2023 result

· Fill up the next page with all required details

· Scorecard will display

· Download and keep a hardcopy of the scorecard

What to do next?

As the CUET PG 2023 result is out, candidates must check the list of universities according to their eligibility. As suggested by the UGC, students need to contact universities and educational institutions for details about the admission process.

Once the candidates have chosen the university, they need to register with the respective institute through the admission portal. The universities will conduct the counselling with the candidate as per their schedule.

After completing the registration process, candidates will need to submit the required documents for verification and pay the required admission fees.

At last, the universities will announce their merit list or cut-off list. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the updates by the Universities regarding admissions. The cut-off percentage will decide the eligibility of the students for admission into various courses.