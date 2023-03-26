CUET PG 2023 exam schedule to begin soon, registration open till April 19

CUET PG 2023 registration is ongoing and will conclude at 5 pm of April 19.The NTA has increased the CUET PG application fee by Rs 200 this year,

CUET PG 2023 exam schedule will be soon released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at cuet.nta.nic.in. As soon as the exam schedule is released, candidates will be able to check it on the official website.

The official datesheet has not yet been released. Students, however, have been assured that the exam schedule will be released soon as it is still being worked on by the UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar.

“In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,” he tweeted.

In a few days, we will announce the date sheet of CUET-PG. NTA is working on it. https://t.co/6511A38EDk — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 26, 2023 Previously, Kumar stated that the CUET PG 2023 exam will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2023. The results are scheduled to be released in July. The NTA, on the other hand, has said that the final exam dates have not been released but can be expected within the next month.

The CUET PG registration is ongoing and will conclude at 5 pm of April 19.

The NTA has increased the CUET PG application fee by Rs 200 this year, making it Rs 1000 for general category students, Rs 800 for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category students, Rs 750 for SC/ ST/ third gender applicants, and Rs 700 for PwBD candidates.

Further earlier this year universities argued to not take the CUET mandate for admissions. To which Kumar in January had urged all central universities to adopt the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) from the next academic session.

"As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from the northeast, rural, and other remote areas and helps establish better connections with the universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various central and participating universities," Kumar said.

