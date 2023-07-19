CUET PG 2023 Exam: Final Answer Key released, results expected soon

The CUET PG Results for 2023 exam is expected to be released soon. NTA has issued the final answer key on the official site.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the CUET PG 2023 exam on July 19. The candidates can download the answer key through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in . However, the results are soon to be released.

Earlier, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said that the candidates will be updated with the result announcement date soon after the release of the final answer key.

Once released, the candidates can check their results with their application number and date of birth on the official website of CUET PG 2023.

The final answer key was released by NTA on Wednesday after considering the objections raised against the provisional answer key, which was released on July 13.

How to Download the final answer key of CUET PG 2023?

Go to the official site of CUET PG atcuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link available on the home page for the final answer key.

The PDF file will open where candidates can check their answers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy.

How are the marks awarded for CUET PG results 2023?

Every question carries 4 marks. So, for every correct answer, a candidate will get four marks.

For every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted from the total score.

However, unanswered or un-attempted responses will get no marks.

After the release of the final answer key, in case there are multiple correct options to any question or there is any change in the key, the candidates who have responded correctly as per the revised final answer key will be marked.

In case the question is dropped due to any technical issue, full marks will be marked to all the candidates even if it is not attempted.

The CUET PG exam was conducted from June 5 to June 17. However, NTA also arranged the exam again from June 22 to June 30 for those who missed the exams earlier. Over 8.33 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exam.

After the result of the CUET PG 2023 exam is released, the counselling process for admissions will begin.