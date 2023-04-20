CUET PG 2023 dates announced, check full schedule here

The registration deadline for CUET-PG has also been extended to May 5, 2023. The CUET PG 2023 admit card will be available for download from the second week of May.

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2023 (CUET-PG) schedule has been announced by the University Grants Commission. The CUET PG 2023 exams will be conducted on all days from June 5 to June 12.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the exam date via his official Twitter handle. For updates on the exam, he recommended applicants frequently check the NTA and CUET websites.

ALSO READ |

“Common University Entrance Test

Common University Entrance Test

The registration deadline for CUET PG 2023 has also been extended till May 5.

The online exam will be two hours long overall and it will be held in two slots each day. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi. The online question booklet will contain 100 multiple-choice questions divided into two parts. Part A of the exam will include 25 questions on Language Comprehension and Verbal Ability while Part B will comprise of 75 subject-specific questions.

ALSO READ | UGC recommends universities to use local languages in teaching and exams

The CUET PG 2023 admit card will be available for download from the second week of May. By entering their application number, password, or date of birth, applicants can access their hall ticket. The students will be awarded four marks for each correct response and one mark for each incorrect response will be deducted.

For the academic year 2023–2024, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is introducing the CUET PG exam for admission to PG programmes in Central Universities and other participating higher-education institutions offering PG courses.

This is a national-level test and the University Grants Commission has announced that the NTA will conduct the common entrance test, CUET PG, for graduates who are willing to take admitted to the postgraduate (PG) programs offered by 42 Central universities in the 2023 academic session.