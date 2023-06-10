CNBC TV18
CUET PG 2023: City Examination Intimation Slips for June 12 test released, check important details

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 10, 2023 1:11:43 PM IST (Published)

The CUET PG exam is conducted online only. The question paper will consist of 100 questions which will carry one mark for each right answer. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. A total of 61,341 students have registered for the fifth phase of the CUET PG exam on June 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CUET PG exam 2023, today, June 10. The Common University Entrance Test for Post-Graduate Courses (CUET PG) is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 17. It has released the city examination slips for the fifth phase of the tests scheduled on June 12. The candidates who will appear for the examination on this date can check or download their exam city slip from the CUET PG website—https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

The students can access their city intimation slip by entering the application number and date of birth. A total of 61,341 students registered for the fifth phase of the CUET PG exam on June 12.
