CUET PG 2022 Exam dates announced: Check details for admit card and more

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2022 Exam dates have been announced by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar today.

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 2, 2022

CUET PG 2022 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 11. The UGC Chairman also mentioned that the detailed schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CUET PG 2022 exam for 66 Central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. It will provide an opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country. The CUET PG 2022 exam will in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for approximately 3.57 lakh candidates in 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside.

The NTA will also announce the detailed schedule for the CUET PG 2022 exam soon. The dates of advance city intimation and the date for release of admit card will be announced soon, the chairman tweeted.

For the latest updates and information regarding CUET PG exam and others, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in or the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

In case candidates have any further queries, they can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

