CUET exam today: National Testing Agency says received only 70 requests for change of centre

Undergraduate college aspirants are appearing for the first Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) on Friday amid concerns about multiple exams in a day and far away examination centres. The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it was considering requests for a change of exam centres.

However, NTA director general Vineet Joshi told a national daily that the agency received only about 70 requests, mostly for a change of slots and city of exam centre. “We have made those changes and the candidates have been intimidated,” he told The Times of India.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday told news agency ANI that several students appearing for CUET-UG have requested for change of examination centre and their requests were being considered by NTA. "Students need not feel anxious about it," he said.

The CUET exam will be conducted in 554 cities in India and 13 centres abroad. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

The first phase of the computer-based test mode exam will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and then on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10. An aspirant is allowed to appear in up to nine CUET papers, Thus, with 54,000 subject combinations, the CUET-UG will be the longest entrance exam

The aspirants have been an anxious lot about preparing for the exam that will transform the way undergraduate admissions are conducted in the country, especially at popular central universities like Delhi University where the Class 12 result was a deciding factor.

However, Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has told the India n Express that Class 12 marks will be considered as the tiebreaker formula in the case of students with the same CUET score vying for the same seat during admissions this year.